Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Now batting second Sunday

Updating a previous report, Benintendi will hit second and man left field Sunday against the Blue Jays, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi had initially been listed as the No. 7 hitter for the matinee game, but Xander Bogaerts' (groin) late scratch from the lineup resulted in the young outfielder moving up in the order. He'll enjoy favorable positioning between Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia in the lineup.