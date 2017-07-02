Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Now batting second Sunday
Updating a previous report, Benintendi will hit second and man left field Sunday against the Blue Jays, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Benintendi had initially been listed as the No. 7 hitter for the matinee game, but Xander Bogaerts' (groin) late scratch from the lineup resulted in the young outfielder moving up in the order. He'll enjoy favorable positioning between Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia in the lineup.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting seventh vs. right-hander Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out vs. left-hander Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits 10th homer•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Cedes Tuesday's start against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plays hero Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...