Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Monday
Benintendi is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
With the Red Sox facing another left-handed pitcher (Martin Perez), Benintendi will head to the bench for the second time in three games. Chris Young will again start in his place in left field.
