Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Monday

Benintendi is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

With the Red Sox facing another left-handed pitcher (Martin Perez), Benintendi will head to the bench for the second time in three games. Chris Young will again start in his place in left field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories