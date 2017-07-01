Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup

Benintendi is out of Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox are going with a righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Francisco Liriano, so Benintendi heads to the bench with Chris Young entering the lineup as the left fielder. Benintendi's 80 wRC+ against lefties (105 wRC+ against RHP) has resulted in him missing out on at-bats against same-handed pitching lately.