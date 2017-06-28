Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out vs. left-hander Wednesday
Benintendi is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Benintendi will move to the bench with southpaw Adalberto Mejia toeing the rubber for the Twins, opening a spot in the outfield for lefty killer Chris Young. During what's otherwise been a strong first full season in the big leagues for Benintendi, left-handers have still been a problem for him, as he owns a .256/.326/.282 mark (63 wRC+) against them.
