Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out vs. left-hander Wednesday

Benintendi is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Benintendi will move to the bench with southpaw Adalberto Mejia toeing the rubber for the Twins, opening a spot in the outfield for lefty killer Chris Young. During what's otherwise been a strong first full season in the big leagues for Benintendi, left-handers have still been a problem for him, as he owns a .256/.326/.282 mark (63 wRC+) against them.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories