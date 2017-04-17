Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with three hits, two RBI against Rays
Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two RBI during Monday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
This was the second consecutive three-hit afternoon for the rookie, and Monday's outing has Benintendi up to a .314/.390/.431 slash line with seven runs and nine RBI. Hitting second in a potent lineup will provide a nice fantasy floor for the 22-year-old outfielder, and while he might not pile up hefty home run and stolen base totals, his across-the-board production across all five categories will make him a valuable rotisserie asset.
