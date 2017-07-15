Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Walkoff walk Friday
Benintendi's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning delivered the winning run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
Benintendi, as has often been the case this season, did not start against a left-handed starter Friday, but entered the game late against a right-handed reliever. His game-ending walk came against Yankees closer and left-hander Aroldis Chapman, who had trouble finding the zone. It was Boston's first walkoff walk since Trot Nixon did it in 2000. Benintendi is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday against Yankee right-hander Luis Severino.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Launches two rockets on Independence Day•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks in winning runs Monday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Now batting second Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting seventh vs. right-hander Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...