Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Walkoff walk Friday

Benintendi's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning delivered the winning run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Benintendi, as has often been the case this season, did not start against a left-handed starter Friday, but entered the game late against a right-handed reliever. His game-ending walk came against Yankees closer and left-hander Aroldis Chapman, who had trouble finding the zone. It was Boston's first walkoff walk since Trot Nixon did it in 2000. Benintendi is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday against Yankee right-hander Luis Severino.