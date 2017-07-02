Flores signed a $1.4 million deal with the Red Sox on Sunday.

While he has a projectable 6-foot-1, 160-pound frame, Flores still doesn't realistically project to offer impact offensive tools. The 16-year-old Venezuelan is a below-average runner, which means he will probably move off shortstop, so the bat will really have to come along if he is to make it as anything more than a utility player.