Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Called up Sunday
Maddox was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
This will be Maddox's second stint with the Red Sox, having earlier executed two scoreless appearances in mid-June. He'll replace Blaine Boyer, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with elbow tightness. There's a very good chance we'll see Maddox pitch in one or both games of Sunday's doubleheader after the Yankees and Red Sox expended their bullpen resources in a 16-inning game Saturday.
