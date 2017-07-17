Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Sent back to Triple-A
Maddox was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday night, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Maddox was called up earlier in the day in order to provide bullpen depth for Sunday's doubleheader, and he did notch his third scoreless outing in three attempts with the big club this year. However, with him likely unavailable for a day or two anyway after throwing 1.2 innings Sunday, he was sent back to Pawtucket in order to open up a roster spot for Monday's starter, Eduardo Rodriguez.
