Red Sox's Ben Taylor: Recalled from Pawtucket
Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Taylor has made 11 appearances out of the bullpen for the Red Sox this season, allowing 10 earned runs off 17 hits in just 13.2 innings of work. His 14:9 K:BB hasn't been encouraging, but the 24-year-old is just settling in to a major-league role during his rookie season.
