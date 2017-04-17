Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Taylor was up with the Red Sox earlier this season and performed well in long relief, conceding only one run over 5.1 innings while striking out seven batters in three appearances. He's not expected to see much action in high-leverage situations.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories