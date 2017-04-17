Red Sox's Ben Taylor: Recalled from Triple-A
Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Taylor was up with the Red Sox earlier this season and performed well in long relief, conceding only one run over 5.1 innings while striking out seven batters in three appearances. He's not expected to see much action in high-leverage situations.
More News
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...