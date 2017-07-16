Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Exits with injury Saturday
Boyer was forced to leave Saturday's relief appearance in the 13th inning with an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boyer worked a scoreless 12th inning and was out warming up for the 13th when he was visited by a trainer and subsequently lifted from the game. The details of the ailment remain unclear, though the team will likely update his status after the game, so consider him day-to-day moving forward. Boyer has become a rather consistent middle-reliever for the Boston bullpen this year, posting a 3.00 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP over 23 innings.
