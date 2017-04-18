Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Inks minors deal with Red Sox
Boyer agreed to a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Boyer will immediately head to Triple-A Pawtucket. The 35-year-old most recently posted a 3.95 ERA across 66.0 innings with the Brewers in 2016 and has a career 4.17 ERA across 10 major league seasons. He'll offer depth to a depleted Red Sox bullpen, but he won't carry any fantasy value even if he's called-up.
