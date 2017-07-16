Boyer exited Saturday's game against the Yankees with elbow tightness, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Boyer was lifted from his relief outing while warming up prior to the 13th inning, an unfortunate exit after he pitched a scoreless frame in the 12th. Trainers will likely evaluate the severity of the injury over the next couple days before deciding on a firm course of action, though the team may be forced to make a quick transaction thanks to a looming doubleheader Sunday.