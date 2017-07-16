Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Lifted with elbow tightness
Boyer exited Saturday's game against the Yankees with elbow tightness, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Boyer was lifted from his relief outing while warming up prior to the 13th inning, an unfortunate exit after he had pitched a scoreless frame in the 12th. Trainers will likely evaluate the severity of the injury over the next couple days before deciding on a firm course of action, though the team may be forced to make a quick transaction thanks to a looming doubleheader bill Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Exits with injury Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Respectable since promotion•
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Promoted to big club•
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Inks minors deal with Red Sox•
-
Blaine Boyer: Released by Braves•
-
Braves' Blaine Boyer: Showing improved velocity this spring•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...