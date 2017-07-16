Play

Boyer (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Boyer was forced to leave Saturday's game when he experienced elbow tightness after an inning of relief. He was replaced on the active roster by Austin Maddox.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast