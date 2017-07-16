Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Placed on DL
Boyer (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Boyer was forced to leave Saturday's game when he experienced elbow tightness after an inning of relief. He was replaced on the active roster by Austin Maddox.
