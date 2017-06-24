Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Respectable since promotion
Boyer has allowed five runs and struck out 10 over 13.2 innings this season.
The veteran right-hander was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket in late May and has recorded a loss and a hold in 11 appearances. Boyer has given up three or more hits in five of his outings and carries a 1.54 WHIP in mostly low-leverage situations, which doesn't inspire confidence moving forward.
