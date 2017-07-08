Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Back on disabled list
Swihart has been placed on the minor-league 7-day disabled list with soreness in his left ankle, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
The soreness Swihart is experiencing is not in the same spot of the left ankle that required surgery last August, but it's close enough to be related to last year's procedure. The injury has been around for a bit as Swihart tried to hide it. The ankle and an earlier finger injury in part explain an ugly season that's seen Swihart hit .213 over 150 at-bats.
