Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Has four-game hitting streak
Swihart is 6-for-18 with a home run and three RBI through five games for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Swihart, who has hit safely in four straight games, has a bat that could play in the majors right now, but needs to get more experience behind the plate after the organization wasted a year of development by having him play left field in 2016. As long as Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez are hitting in Boston, the Red Sox will not be tempted to promote Swihart.
