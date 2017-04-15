Swihart sustained a finger injury during Triple-A Pawtucket's game Friday night, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

The injury occurred on a foul tip during the sixth inning and on the following pitch, which was strike three on the batter Dylan Cozens, Swihart dropped the ball to allow Cozens to reach first base. Swihart was able to finish the inning, but did not return for the seventh inning and was evaluated after the game.