Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Returns to action Tuesday
Swihart (finger) went 0-for-3 for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.
Swihart hadn't played since last Friday when a foul tip caused a bruised finger that made it difficult to catch.
