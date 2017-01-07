Swihart, who underwent ankle surgery in August 2016, was medically cleared three weeks ago and has been working out, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Swihart had a rocky 2016 season, opening as the Boston's starting backstop before getting demoted in April, only to resurface as the team's everyday left fielder in May. The Red Sox still value him as a catcher, rebuffing inquiries from several teams, and will have him work out at that position during spring training. Where he fits along with Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon remains to be determined. All three have holes and it's unlikely all three open the season on the 25-man roster. Given that Swihart lost a year of development time in 2016, it wouldn't be shocking to see him open at Triple-A Pawtucket.