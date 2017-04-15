Red Sox's Blake Swihart: X-rays come back clean
X-rays on Swihart's injured finger came back negative Saturday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Swihart exited Friday's game after the sixth inning with an apparent finger injury and was evaluated following the contest. Fortunately, he is merely dealing with a bruised finger rather than anything more significant. He may get the day off Saturday, but he figures to return to the lineup sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Hurts finger Friday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Has four-game hitting streak•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Optioned to minors•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Still in the mix for roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Leads Boston catchers at the plate•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: No throwing problems Thursday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...