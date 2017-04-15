X-rays on Swihart's injured finger came back negative Saturday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Swihart exited Friday's game after the sixth inning with an apparent finger injury and was evaluated following the contest. Fortunately, he is merely dealing with a bruised finger rather than anything more significant. He may get the day off Saturday, but he figures to return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

