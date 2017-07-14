Dalbec (wrist) has been activated and played the last two games for Low-A Greenville. He went 1-for-8 with a double over the two games.

Dalbec had been sidelined since May 10 with a broken hamate bone. Those wrist injuries can sap a hitter's power, which is an important piece of Dalbec's game. The 2016 fourth-round pick slugged .674 over 132 at-bats at short-season Lowell last season.