Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Activated off DL
Dalbec (wrist) has been activated and played the last two games for Low-A Greenville. He went 1-for-8 with a double over the two games.
Dalbec had been sidelined since May 10 with a broken hamate bone. Those wrist injuries can sap a hitter's power, which is an important piece of Dalbec's game. The 2016 fourth-round pick slugged .674 over 132 at-bats at short-season Lowell last season.
