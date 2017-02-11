Dalbec altered his batting stance when he got to Short-Season Lowell last season, getting back to a position where he's been most comfortable, Matt Huegel of SoxProspects.com reports.

Dalbec opened up the squared-off stance he was using at the University of Arizona, starting with his feet closer together and hands in a higher position, something that worked for him during the summer of 2015 in the Cape Cod League. A change in his hitting mechanics may explain the splash he made at Lowell (.386/.427/.674), but let's not discount the ability to focus on being solely a hitter -- at Arizona, he was also a pitcher, having thrown 108 innings for the Wildcats last year. We'll be looking to see if he can maintain consistent contact, limit the strikeouts, and recognize off-speed pitches in 2017, which will likely begin at Low-A Greenville.