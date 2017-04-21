Workman has pitched seven shutout innings over three appearances at Triple-A Pawtucket, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Workman has allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 of the 23 batters faced (43.5 percent). Two years removed from Tommy John elbow surgery, Workman's fastball has consistently lived in the low-90s, a contrast to a year ago when his velocity and arm strength fluctuated. He's still not at pre-surgery levels (93-94 mph), but there's optimism that Workman could rejoin Boston's bullpen if there's a need for another right-hander.