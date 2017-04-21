Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Dominant start at Triple-A
Workman has pitched seven shutout innings over three appearances at Triple-A Pawtucket, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Workman has allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 of the 23 batters faced (43.5 percent). Two years removed from Tommy John elbow surgery, Workman's fastball has consistently lived in the low-90s, a contrast to a year ago when his velocity and arm strength fluctuated. He's still not at pre-surgery levels (93-94 mph), but there's optimism that Workman could rejoin Boston's bullpen if there's a need for another right-hander.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Optioned to minors•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Faces MLB hitters in live BP•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Will start in minors•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Feels back to normal•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Activated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...