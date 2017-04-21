Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Dominant start to season at Triple-A
Workman has pitched seven shutout innings over three appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Workman has allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 of the 23 batters he's faced (43.5 percent). Two years removed from Tommy John elbow surgery, Workman's fastball has consistently lived in the low 90s, a contrast to a year ago when his velocity and arm strength fluctuated. He's still not at pre-surgery levels (93-94 mph), but there's optimism that Workman could rejoin Boston's bullpen if there's a need for another right-hander.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Optioned to minors•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Faces MLB hitters in live BP•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Will start in minors•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Feels back to normal•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Activated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...