Workman says he feels back to normal heading into spring training, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2015, Workman has dealt with several setbacks and pitched in just eight minor league games last season. However, after reporting to Instructional League heading into the offseason, it appears the right-hander is finally ready to go. With a loaded starting rotation already in place, Workman will need to impress if he wants to earn a bullpen spot out of spring training.