Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Recalled Saturday
Workman was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, following Joe Kelly's placement on the disabled list with a strained hamstring, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Workman was originally slated to be the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader, but will make the journey to Boston one day earlier due to Kelly's injury. The right-hander has been lights out in Pawtucket this season, posting a 1.55 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP over the course of 29 innings. With three games coming up over the weekend, Workman will likely find himself on the mound at some point against the Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: To be 26th man Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Sent back to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Returns to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Receives call-up Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...