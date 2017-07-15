Workman was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, following Joe Kelly's placement on the disabled list with a strained hamstring, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Workman was originally slated to be the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader, but will make the journey to Boston one day earlier due to Kelly's injury. The right-hander has been lights out in Pawtucket this season, posting a 1.55 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP over the course of 29 innings. With three games coming up over the weekend, Workman will likely find himself on the mound at some point against the Yankees.