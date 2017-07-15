Workman will rejoin the Red Sox as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Workman has made two appearances with the Red Sox this season, allowing two earned runs off eight hits over the course of 5.1 innings. He's been able to get hitters out on a consistent basis while pitching at Triple-A Pawtucket, and could get his number called upon during the doubleheader, especially if one of Boston's starters is forced to exit early.