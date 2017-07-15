Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Will be 26th man Sunday
Workman will rejoin the Red Sox as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Workman has made two appearances with the Red Sox this season, allowing two earned runs off eight hits over the course of 5.1 innings. He's been able to get hitters out on a consistent basis while pitching at Triple-A Pawtucket, and could get his number called upon during the doubleheader, especially if one of Boston's starters is forced to exit early.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Recalled Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Sent back to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Returns to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Receives call-up Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...