Netzer has signed a contract with Boston, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Netzer, Boston's third-round pick in the 2017 draft out of UNC Charlotte, has been assigned to short-season Low-A Lowell. The second baseman batted .342 with a .425 on-base percentage, .509 slugging percentage, five home runs, 16 doubles, four triples and 44 RBI over 58 games as a junior for the 49ers.