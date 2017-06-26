Netzer has signed a contract with Boston, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Netzer, Boston's third-round pick in the 2017 draft out of UNC Charlotte, has been assigned to short-season Low-A Lowell. The second baseman batted .342 with a .425 on-base percentage, .509 slugging percentage, five home runs, 16 doubles, four triples and 44 RBI over 58 games as a junior for the 49ers.
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...