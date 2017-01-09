Bogusevic signed a minor league deal with Boston that includes an invitation to spring training, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Bogusevic, a 2005 first-round pick by the Astros, played in Japan last season, hitting just .183 in 193 plate appearances for the Orix Buffaloes. The former pitcher, who transitioned to the outfield in 2008, last played in the majors during 2015 for the Phillies. For Boston, he's expected to serve as outfield depth at the Triple-A level.