Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Activated and optioned Thursday
Johnson (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and sent to Triple-A Pawtucket, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Johnson tossed three innings of lackluster ball in a rehab start with the PawSox, and although the Red Sox recognized his clean bill of health, it seems that they want him to get more seasoning before making a full return to the big leagues. It wouldn't be too surprising to see him back in the big leagues after the All-Star break if the Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) experiences any setbacks in his recovery, but for now, Johnson will continue to dwell in the minors and develop further as a starter.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To make next rehab start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Examination confirms inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Moved to DL•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Headed back to Boston for evaluation•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...