Johnson (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and sent to Triple-A Pawtucket, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Johnson tossed three innings of lackluster ball in a rehab start with the PawSox, and although the Red Sox recognized his clean bill of health, it seems that they want him to get more seasoning before making a full return to the big leagues. It wouldn't be too surprising to see him back in the big leagues after the All-Star break if the Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) experiences any setbacks in his recovery, but for now, Johnson will continue to dwell in the minors and develop further as a starter.