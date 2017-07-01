Johnson (shoulder) logged 2.2 innings in a rehab start for short-season Lowell on Friday. He gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four.

This was his first game action since June 14. He will continue to work his way back, presumably moving his rehab to a more challenging minor-league level before returning to the majors. Doug Fister is currently occupying the fifth spot in the Red Sox rotation, and that spot should go to Eduardo Rodriguez once he returns from the DL. Johnson will merely be left serving as a depth option.