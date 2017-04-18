Johnson has been called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to start for Boston on Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Bill Ballou of the Providence Journal reports.

Johnson is the fill-in starter for Eduardo Rodriguez, who is away from the team on paternity leave. For the PawSox this season, Johnson has shown improvement in strike throwing relative to his spring outings. This is expected to be a one-start callup for Johnson, but it's an important start in terms of how the organization views its starting depth. Johnson, Henry Owens, Kyle Kendrick and Roenis Elias are all in the mix for starts this season should the need arise.