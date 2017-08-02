Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could rejoin Pawtucket rotation Saturday
Triple-A Pawtucket manager Kevin Boles said Johnson (shoulder) could be cleared to start for the club Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Johnson hasn't pitched for Pawtucket since July 23 due to left shoulder inflammation, but the worst of the injury appears to be behind. The southpaw threw a bullpen session Wednesday, and assuming he feels fine a day later, he'll likely be added back to Pawtucket's starting schedule. Over 11 starts at the Triple-A level this season, Johnson has submitted a 2.84 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 63.1 innings.
