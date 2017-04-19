Johnson (1-0) gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six in Tuesday's victory over Toronto.

Well, the strikeouts were nice, but he gave up a pair of homers and needed 97 pitches to record 15 outs, so this wasn't the most impressive of spot starts. Johnson will almost certainly head back to Triple-A soon, as he only came up to make this start because Eduardo Rodriguez is on paternity leave.

