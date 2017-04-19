Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Ekes out win over Jays
Johnson (1-0) gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six in Tuesday's victory over Toronto.
Well, the strikeouts were nice, but he gave up a pair of homers and needed 97 pitches to record 15 outs, so this wasn't the most impressive of spot starts. Johnson will almost certainly head back to Triple-A soon, as he only came up to make this start because Eduardo Rodriguez is on paternity leave.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Called up to start Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: In line for Tuesday start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Turns in dominant start for Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Hopes to make next start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Responsive after beaning•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Takes hit off head•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...