Johnson (shoulder) is expected to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

It will be the second rehab outing for Johnson after the lefty previously tossed two innings Friday for short-season Lowell. Johnson is expected to work deeper into Wednesday's outing as he prepares for a return from the 10-day disabled list shortly after the All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories