Johnson was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Johnson managed to pick up a W in his spot start Tuesday, but with Eduardo Rodriguez returning to the team Wednesday, Johnson will head back to the minors. The 26-year-old lefty's solid season debut could put him in a good place to pick up more spot starts down the line, although he'll continue developing against advanced hitters until the opportunity arises.