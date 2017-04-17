Johnson is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox's scheduled starter, Eduardo Rodriguez, has been placed on the paternity list, so Johnson is in line to make the spot start. The left-handed Johnson has been brilliant for Triple-A Pawtucket to open the season season, compiling a 1.69 ERA with 15 strikeouts and four walks over 10.2 innings.