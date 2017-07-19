Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Optioned to Triple-A
Johnson was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Johnson will head right back to Pawtucket after getting recalled prior to his start Tuesday. The 26-year-old went six innings during the no-decision, allowing three runs off eight hits and three walks while recording four strikeouts. That marked the fifth appearance on the mound for Johnson in the big leagues this year. He has dominated at the Triple-A level, posting a 2.89 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP over 56 innings of work, and could return to the Red Sox in the near future.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Survives six innings in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Called up for Tuesday start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Will draw Tuesday start vs. Blue Jays•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Twirls gem to start second half•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Activated and optioned Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To make next rehab start Wednesday•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...