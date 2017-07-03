Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To make next rehab start Wednesday
Johnson (shoulder) is expected to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
It will be the second rehab outing for Johnson after the lefty previously tossed two innings Friday for short-season Lowell. Johnson is expected to work deeper into Wednesday's outing as he prepares for a return from the 10-day disabled list shortly after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Examination confirms inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Moved to DL•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Headed back to Boston for evaluation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Leaves with shoulder discomfort•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...