Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Turns in dominant start for Pawtucket
Johnson (head) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.2 innings with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, MassLive.com reports.
A line drive struck Johnson in the head during his first start of the season, but he avoided a concussion and was cleared to return to the mound five days later. Manager John Farrell said earlier this month that Johnson was the No. 3 depth starter behind Kyle Kendrick and Henry Owens, but a case can be made that Johnson has already leaped Kendrick (nine earned runs allowed in his first start) at least. Johnson will almost certainly get a major-league opportunity at some point this season, assuming he stays healthy.
