Johnson (3-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out two over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

In his first start since being activated off the disabled list, Johnson kicked off the second half of the season in style. He needed just 90 pitches, throwing 57 of them for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 2.68. It was the left-hander at his best, hitting spots with his pedestrian fastball and throwing the curveball for strikes. Johnson will remain with the PawSox until the Red Sox need a spot starter or there's an injury in the parent club's rotation.