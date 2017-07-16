Red Sox's Brock Holt: Activated, joins big club for doubleheader
Holt (vertigo) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and will serve as the Red Sox's 26th man for the team's doubleheader Sunday with the Yankees, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Holt, who has an extensive history of head injuries, hasn't suited up for the Red Sox since April 20 while he slowly recovered from symptoms of vertigo. The utility man has been regularly appearing in rehab games for Triple-A Pawtucket since the beginning of July, however, batting .222 over 36 at-bats. Holt will give the Red Sox some more versatility Sunday and could even draw a start in one of the two contests, but he'll likely head back to Pawtucket once the twin bill is completed.
