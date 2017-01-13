Holt agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. This was Holt's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. He figures to serve in a super utility role once again in 2017, and therefore only has value in deeper formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola