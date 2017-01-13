Red Sox's Brock Holt: Avoids arbitration
Holt agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. This was Holt's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. He figures to serve in a super utility role once again in 2017, and therefore only has value in deeper formats.
