Red Sox's Brock Holt: Draws second straight start
Holt will start at third base and bat ninth Monday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Holt was activated from the 60-day disabled list and served as the Red Sox's 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, appearing in both contests for his first game action since April 20. While it was initially expected that Holt would report back to Triple-A Pawtucket after the twin bill, the Red Sox ultimately opted to keep him around over Tzu-Wei Lin, who was optioned to Pawtucket late Sunday. Holt will now pick up his second start in a row and could end up settling in as the team's primary option at third base if he's able to provide more offensive production than the light-hitting Deven Marrero.
