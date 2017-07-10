Red Sox's Brock Holt: Handling consistent work on rehab
Holt (vertigo) played for the eighth time in nine games at Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, his most consistent stretch since appearing in 11 straight games for the PawSox in May, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
After several fits and starts while out on rehabilitation, Holt appears to have conquered the lingering vertigo symptoms that have shut down previous rehab stints. "He's done well," manager Kevin Boles said. "He looks good. He looks a lot more comfortable than the last time we saw him." He still has time on his rehab clock, so the Red Sox won't be making any immediate moves to activate him.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes rehab start at third base•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Playing again at Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Nearing return to rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Shut down indefinitely•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Rehab clock reset•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...