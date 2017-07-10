Red Sox's Brock Holt: Handling consistent work on rehab

Holt (vertigo) played for the eighth time in nine games at Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, his most consistent stretch since appearing in 11 straight games for the PawSox in May, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

After several fits and starts while out on rehabilitation, Holt appears to have conquered the lingering vertigo symptoms that have shut down previous rehab stints. "He's done well," manager Kevin Boles said. "He looks good. He looks a lot more comfortable than the last time we saw him." He still has time on his rehab clock, so the Red Sox won't be making any immediate moves to activate him.