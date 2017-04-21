Holt was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to a bout of vertigo, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up, but it may explain why he's played so sparingly this season. A timetable for his return also is incredibly murky given that this issue wasn't mentioned until now, but fortunately for the Red Sox, Jackie Bradley got back to full health in time to replace Holt on the big-league roster. More information on Holt's status should come forth relatively soon.